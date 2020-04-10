Home

Hinkins Joyce Evelyn Passed away peacefully
on 26th March 2020, aged 93.
Much loved mum of Elaine and Janet and their families.
Funeral service will be held at
The Oaks Crematorium on
Tuesday, 14th April 2020 at 10.00am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes
-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare, Emsworth.
Telephone: 01243 376458.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 10, 2020
