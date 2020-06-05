Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Lawrence

Notice Condolences

Joyce Lawrence Notice
LAWRENCE Joyce Passed away peacefully
at QA Hospital on
29th May 2020, aged 88.
Will be missed by all family and friends.
Funeral will be held in
Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 15th June 2020 at 2pm.
Due to current guidelines the
service will be attended by
immediate family only.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to RSPCA
Solent Branch (Stubbington Ark)
may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors,
Westbury Rd, Fareham,
PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711 or via
www.coghlan.net/funeral-notices
Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -