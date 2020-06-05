|
|
|
LAWRENCE Joyce Passed away peacefully
at QA Hospital on
29th May 2020, aged 88.
Will be missed by all family and friends.
Funeral will be held in
Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 15th June 2020 at 2pm.
Due to current guidelines the
service will be attended by
immediate family only.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to RSPCA
Solent Branch (Stubbington Ark)
may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors,
Westbury Rd, Fareham,
PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711 or via
www.coghlan.net/funeral-notices
Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2020