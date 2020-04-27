Home

WINZAR Joyce Sadly passed away at
Thalassa Nursing Home
on 6th April 2020 aged 87 years.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium 9.45am
on Monday 4th May 2020.
Due to social distancing guidelines,
this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Gosport when
social distancing rules have been sufficiently relaxed.
Any queries, please contact
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport,
PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 27, 2020
