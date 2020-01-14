|
BARBER Julie Janet Sadly passed away on 6th January 2020, aged 62 years. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel at 2.30pm.
Flowers are welcome. Donations,
if desired, can be made to the
British Heart Foundation.
At the family's request please wear something pink or purple.
All enquiries to Solent Funeral Services, 82-84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, PO13 9DA.
Tel. (02392) 717039.
Wife, mum, nan, daughter and friend. Will be sadly missed by so many.
You have touched so many hearts and have left a void in so many now.
So many memories to cherish forever. Sleep tight angel. Your loving
and heart broken family xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 14, 2020