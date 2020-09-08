|
|
|
STANLEY Julie Rosa Passed away at home on
August 29th 2020, aged 92 years.
Widow of Lt Cdr W G Stanley.
Julie will be very sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren,
family and friends.
At the request of Julie's family, they respectfully ask only notified close family and friends attend the service due to the current situation.
Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, can be made online or alternatively by cheque,
payable to, Alzheimer's Society and sent c/o A G Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 8, 2020