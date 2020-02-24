Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
14:30
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
June Ardern Notice
ARDERN June Rosina Grace Sadly passed away at the Rowans Hospice on 16th February 2020. Funeral service to be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 2.30pm.
At June's request, please avoid all black clothing. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, payable to the Rowans Hospice or The Elizabeth Foundation, may be sent c/o Barrells Funeral Directors, 380 London Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7TA.

'To have known June is to have known love and laughter!'
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 24, 2020
