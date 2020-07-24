|
BARTER June Susan Passed away peacefully on 14th July, aged 83.
Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St James Church, Milton, followed by interment at Milton Cemetery
on Friday 31st July at 12.30pm.
Please note, attendance at funeral services has been restricted.
Please confirm with the family
before attending.
Flowers are welcome.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare, Eastney.
Telephone: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on July 24, 2020