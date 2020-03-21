|
|
|
Botterill June Rosemary Passed away unexpectedly
on 17th March aged 85 years.
A service in celebration of June's life will be held on Thursday 2nd April, 11:15am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew June are very
welcome to attend.
Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for
'CANCER RESEARCH',
and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth
PO3 5EG (023) 92665795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 21, 2020