JACOBS June Rosemary Passed away peacefully at
South Africa Lodge, Waterlooville,
on 25th October, aged 74.
June will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The family regret that owing to
current restrictions the funeral service at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on 23rd November at 1pm, will be a family only occasion.
Flowers to Co-op Funeralcare, Waterlooville or donations to Alzheimer's Society in her memory
can be made online at
www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 11, 2020