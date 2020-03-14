Home

Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
13:45
Portchester Crematorium
LEATHERBY June (Judy) Died peacefully at QA Hospital,
Cosham, aged 92, after a short illness on Friday 28th February 2020.

Loving and dearly loved wife of the
late Cdr E J (Ted) Leatherby OBE RN and much loved mother of James, mother-in-law to Beverly
and Granny to Peter.

Service at Portchester Crematorium
at 1:45 p.m. on
Wednesday 25th March 2020.
No flowers please.

Any donations to Rowans Hospice
may be sent c/o
Taylor & Wallis Funeral Directors, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hants, PO16 9UF.
02392 378824
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 14, 2020
