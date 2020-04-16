|
Malzard June Passed away on 23 March 2020
aged 75.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Roman Grove Cemetery on
30th April 2020 at 10:30am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations or payable
by cheque to: PDSA or RSPCA
C/o Coop Funeralcare, 86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 7SJ.
Telephone: 01329 280249.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 16, 2020