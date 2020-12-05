|
|
|
Peters June Victoria
(nee Pearson) Sadly passed away on 27th November 2020 at Queen Alexandra Hospital,
aged 74 years.
June will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Now at Peace.
The funeral service is to take place at
10 a.m. on Friday 18th December at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
Attendances restricted by current guidelines and is by invitation only.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
96 Bedhampton Road, P09 3EZ
Tel 02392 453549.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 5, 2020