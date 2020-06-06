|
Smith June
Nellie May 1924 - 2020. Passed away
peacefully on 28th May aged 95.
Our dearest mum will be
sadly missed by her five children.
In our hearts forever
Paul, Sue, John, Liz and Juliet.
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us every day
Unseen, unheard but always near
Still loved, still missed, and very dear.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel on Friday 19th June at 3pm.
Flowers welcome direct to the crematorium.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 6, 2020