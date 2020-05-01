|
Tegerdine June Passed away peacefully on
20th April 2020, aged 76 years.
Much loved wife of David,
loving mother, nanny and friend.
She will be missed by all of her
family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
20th May 2020 at 3.30pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines this will be a closed service.
The family will be organising a memorial service at a later date.
Please do not send flowers, if desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER. Telephone 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 1, 2020