ALLERTON Karen Julie Sadly passed away on the
20th October, aged 61,
following a valiant two year
battle with cancer.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and leaves a hole never to be filled in our lives.
No flowers please, however, donations via Waters & Sons of Portchester gratefully received for The Rowans Hospice or Cancer Research UK in Karen's memory. Those unable to attend the restricted service at 10:30 am on Monday 2nd November can join us at that time using the link provided on Karen's obituary page on the Waters & Sons website.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 29, 2020