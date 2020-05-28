|
BROUGHTON Kathleen Joan (formerly Cox) Passed away at the
Alexandra Rose residential care home on May 21st, aged 90.
Much loved wife of the late Den
and Mum to Janis and Malcolm.
Will be deeply missed
by family and friends.
Grateful thanks to all staff at
the Alexandra Rose care home.
Due to the current circumstances close family only at
The Oaks Crematorium
on June 8th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations
to Alzheimer' Research in loving memory of our Mum.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 28, 2020