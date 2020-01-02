|
|
|
CHAULK Kathleen Mary Passed away on 19th December 2019,
aged 89 years.
Funeral Mass will take place at
Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Stubbington on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 10.30am. This will be followed by a private interment. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, may be made to Dementia UK via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Solent Funeral Services, 82-84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, PO13 9DA, Tel: (02392) 717039.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 2, 2020