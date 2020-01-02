Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solent Funeral Services (Lee-On-The-Solent)
82-84 High Street
Lee-on-the-solent, Hampshire PO13 9DA
023 9271 7039
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Chaulk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Chaulk

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Chaulk Notice
CHAULK Kathleen Mary Passed away on 19th December 2019,
aged 89 years.
Funeral Mass will take place at
Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Stubbington on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 10.30am. This will be followed by a private interment. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, may be made to Dementia UK via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Solent Funeral Services, 82-84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, PO13 9DA, Tel: (02392) 717039.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -