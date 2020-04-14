Home

Kathleen Neale Notice
NEALE Kathleen Margaret
"Pommer" Passed away at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 30th March 2020,
aged 86 years.
Much loved and sadly missed by Darryl, Kelvin, Adrian, nieces and families.
Funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Thursday 16th April at 1pm.
Due to current restrictions only
close family members allowed.
Flowers welcome
c/o Barrells Funeral Service,
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
PO1 5PA.
Donations, if desired, by cheque payable to CRRC and sent to
The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, Holborrow Lodge, Chalder Lane, Sidlesham, PO20 7RJ.
A celebration of Kay's life will be held
at a future date to be confirmed.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 14, 2020
