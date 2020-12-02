|
Parsons Kathleen May 7-9-26. - 22-11-2020.
Passed away peacefully on
November 22nd aged 94 years.
The funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 11th December 3.30 p.m.
She will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
Sadly due to current restrictions only close family may attend.
Family flowers only if desired donations can be made to Rowans Hospice c/o www.funeral are.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
or by cheque made payable to the Rowans Hospice and post to
Southern Cooperative Funeralcare,
47 High Street, Cosham,
Portsmouth, PO6 3AX
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 2, 2020