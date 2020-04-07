Home

WILKES Kathleen Betty Sadly passed away on Thursday 26th March 2020, aged 90 years.
She will be greatly missed by husband Colin, son Trevor, daughter Sue, also Sally, Pete and her four grandchildren and two step grandchildren.
A small funeral will be held on
Tuesday 14th April 2020 at The Oaks Crematorium at 11.30am, only close family will be in attendance due to the current circumstances.
All enquires c/o Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors, 5 Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville.
Tel: 02392 641366
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 7, 2020
