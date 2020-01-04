Home

Services
Irish & Denman (South Petherton)
Palmer St
South Petherton, Somerset TA13 5DB
01460 240348
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:30
St Peter and St Paul
South Petherton
Wake
Following Services
The David Hall
Roundwell Street
Notice Condolences

Keir Strugnell Notice
STRUGNELL Keir Aged 69 -
Passed away peacefully at home on 14 December 2019
surrounded by family.

His long battle against
MS finally at an end.
Sadly missed by wife Janet,
children Ruth, Neil, Hannah,
grandchildren, brother Bruce
and other family members.

Funeral service to be held at the
church of St Peter and St Paul,
South Petherton on Wednesday
8 January 2020 at 12:30 and then the wake at The David Hall, Roundwell Street to which all are welcome.

No flowers please but donations
if desired to either The MS Society
or St Margaret's Hospice, Yeovil via:

Irish and Denman Funeral Service
Palmer Street,
South Petherton
TA13 5DB
Telephone: 01460 240348
(Any enquiries to this number also)
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 4, 2020
