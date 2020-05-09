Home

Keith Atkin

ATKIN Keith Barton A former teacher at
Medina and Meon Junior Schools, passed away on
Saturday 18th April, aged 81.
Much loved husband, father
and grandfather, he will be
very much missed.
Final Assembly will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 13th May at 9am.
Due to current circumstances,
only close family will be in attendance, however friends are asked to remember him at this time.
We extend special thanks to the incredible doctors and nurses
working in the Critical Care Unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham who lovingly cared for him throughout.
No flowers please but donations if desired should be made via
Queen Alexandra's Portsmouth Hospitals Charity Appeal.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 9, 2020
