Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Bates

Notice Condolences

Keith Bates Notice
Bates Keith Herbert Passed away peacefully at home on
7th October, aged 89 years.
He leaves behind Wife Patricia, and
Children Philip and Maria and families.
A service in celebration of Keith's life
will be held on Wednesday
28th October at
Portchester Crematorium.
Due to number restrictions attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for
'The British Heart Foundation'
and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Copnor
Portsmouth, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -