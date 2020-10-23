Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Waterlooville
320 London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7DU
02392 266105
Keith Wylie

Keith Wylie Notice
WYLIE Keith Peacefully passed away on
the 12th October 2020,
aged 82 years.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 2nd November at 10am,
at Portchester Crematorium.
Please note, as attendance at Funerals has been restricted, please confirm with the family prior to attending.
Flowers welcome, or donations,
by cheque and made payable to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All flowers and/or donations may be sent c/o The Cooperative Funeralcare, 320 London Road,
Waterlooville, PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 23, 2020
