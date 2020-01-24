|
Avery Kelly Claire
(née Sunderland) It is with deepest sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of our dear Kelly, aged 57 on 12th January, 2020 at the Rowans Hospice, Portsmouth.
A celebration of Kelly's life is to take place at St Mary's Church, Portchester, on 29th January at 11.00a.m.
The family respectively ask for no flowers but if you would like to make a donation to 'Rowans Hospice',
or Kelly's favourite charity
'Snow Leopard Conservancy',
in her name, cheques may be sent to
Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, PO16 9UF.
Alternatively there is a Just Giving page set up in her name.
Our angel on Earth has finally been taken away wrapped in love,
our hearts are broken, as our prettiest star shines forever in the Heavens.
With love always, husband Jem
and family and friends.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 24, 2020