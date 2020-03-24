|
|
|
CARRÉ Kenneth Charles Passed away peacefully on
17th March 2020, aged 80 years.
Loved and remembered by his
wife Sylvia, daughters Julie, Adele
and Sara Jane, sons Tony and Colin,
and his eleven grandchildren and
two great grandsons who fondly
remember their pops.
A private family cremation is being
held with a Thanksgiving service
to be held at a later date.
No flowers by request but donations
in memory can be made online to
Jersey Lifeboat Association.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 24, 2020