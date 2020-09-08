|
Cretch Kenneth David Aged 92, passed away peacefully on 21st August 2020.
Ex- Royal Marine Bugler and Drums, served for 27 years.
Beloved husband to Edna,
devoted father to Teresa, David, Martin and Gary, grandfather and great grandfather. Loved and missed forever.
The funeral service will be held at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Monday 21st September 2020 at 1pm.
Please note attendance of funeral service has been restricted.
If you wish to attend, please confirm with the family.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Royal Marine Association.
Any queries please contact
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services on 02392384455.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 8, 2020