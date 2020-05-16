|
GREENWOOD Kenneth Arthur Sadly passed away at
Queen Alexandra Hospital of a heart attack on
Friday 8th May 2020, aged 91.
Much loved and missed by his wife Anne and family and friends, especially the Scouting Association who he was involved with for 80 years!
Funeral will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 21st May at 3pm.
Family only due to coronavirus.
We will have a celebration of his life by scattering his ashes on a later date.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
Tel: 023 9238 6686
Published in Portsmouth News on May 16, 2020