Lodge Kenneth
'Ken' Passed away on 24 Aug 2020
after a long fight to stay with us.
A very loving husband and friend.
Those we love don't go away,
they walk beside us every day,
unseen, unheard but always near,
still loved, still missed and very dear.
From your loving wife Diane,
Family and Friends xxxx
Funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Friday 11th September at 1030 am
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, if you wish to attend, please confirm
with the family before attending.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made to Rowans Hospice at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact Southern Cooperative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 7SJ
Telephone 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 4, 2020