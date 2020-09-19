Home

Kenneth Mills Notice
Mills Kenneth James Sadly passed away, aged 87 years, at Tudor Lodge Nursing Home, Fareham, after a long illness.
Ken will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Molly, sons, Stephen and Michael, daughters-in-law Jane and Debbie, grandchildren,
great grandchildren and friends.
Owing to social distancing,
a private family funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Wednesday 23rd September
at 2.30pm.
In remembrance of Ken, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society
would be gratefully welcome c/o
Taylor and Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester PO16 9UF
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 19, 2020
