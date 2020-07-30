|
|
|
Ramsay Kenneth Thomas Passed away peacefully on 23rd July, aged 95.
Much loved husband of Beryl, loving dad of Gwen and Guy, father in law of Peter and Gill, grandad of Sarah, Steven and Samantha, and great grandad of Sofia, Eleni, Thea and Thomas.
He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St James Church on 13th August
at 1pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made to www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations for St James Church.
Any queries, please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road
Tel: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on July 30, 2020