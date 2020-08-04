|
|
|
WINGATE Kenneth Passed away at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 21st July 2020 aged 84. Greatly missed by son Paul and a wide circle of friends. Under the current guidelines due to social distancing there will be a private funeral at the Oaks Crematorium on Thursday 6th August and a celebration of his life, and that of his late wife Pat, will be held at a later date. Donations if desired to the Rowans Hospice c/o Drayton Funeralcare, Havant Road, Drayton.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 4, 2020