|
|
|
CLARK Lawrence Special thoughts of our darling Dad on his 100th birthday, January 31st.
It has been nearly 41 years since you left us. We often think back to the years when we were all together, remembering the happy times we shared. We have such beautiful memories of you, Dad, going back to our childhood. We just wish that you could have been spared a few more years so that you could have enjoyed your three beautiful Granddaughters, your two Great-Grandaughters and two Great-Grandsons. You would have been so proud of them.
"God Bless, Dad.
We love and miss you so".
Love, Sharon and Laurie X X X
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 31, 2020