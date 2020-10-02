|
|
|
TARRANT Leonard Who passed peacefully away in Two Beeches Nursing Home, Waterlooville on the 28th September 2020, aged 91 years
He will be sadly missed by Susan,
Nigel and all his family & friends.
The Funeral Service for which attendance is by invitation only
due to the current situation, will take place on Friday 16th October 2020
in Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being received in lieu for
Cancer Research UK
Donations may be given by either
going to Len's Just Giving page -
www.justgiving.com/leonardtarrant
or by sending a cheque made
payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 2, 2020