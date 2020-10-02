Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Tarrant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Tarrant

Notice Condolences

Leonard Tarrant Notice
TARRANT Leonard Who passed peacefully away in Two Beeches Nursing Home, Waterlooville on the 28th September 2020, aged 91 years

He will be sadly missed by Susan,
Nigel and all his family & friends.

The Funeral Service for which attendance is by invitation only
due to the current situation, will take place on Friday 16th October 2020
in Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please.

Donations are being received in lieu for
Cancer Research UK

Donations may be given by either
going to Len's Just Giving page -

www.justgiving.com/leonardtarrant

or by sending a cheque made
payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -