Dixon Les Hayling Island
Sadly passed away on
22nd April 2020, aged 80, having suffered with Parkinson's Disease.
Loving loyal husband, father, grandfather, friend and teacher
with a ready wit and an abundance
of kindness.
Grateful thanks to all who
helped care for him.
Private family funeral.
Donations please, however small, can be made direct to Rowan's Hospice.
Any enquiries to Grady's Family Funeral Directors Tel: 023 9246 3828
Will always be loved and missed.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 2, 2020
