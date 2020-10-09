|
|
|
Burgess Leslie Alfred Passed away at Willow Lodge Care Home, Southbourne on September 30th, aged 98 years. Dearly beloved husband of Noreen and dear father to Hilary and Stephanie, grandfather and
great-grandfather. Rest in Peace.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Joseph's Church, Havant on Friday 23rd October at 10.30am, followed by committal in Warblington Cemetery, Havant at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Edwards Funeral Director, 96 Bedhampton Road, Bedhampton.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 9, 2020