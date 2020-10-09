Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Burgess

Notice Condolences

Leslie Burgess Notice
Burgess Leslie Alfred Passed away at Willow Lodge Care Home, Southbourne on September 30th, aged 98 years. Dearly beloved husband of Noreen and dear father to Hilary and Stephanie, grandfather and
great-grandfather. Rest in Peace.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Joseph's Church, Havant on Friday 23rd October at 10.30am, followed by committal in Warblington Cemetery, Havant at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Edwards Funeral Director, 96 Bedhampton Road, Bedhampton.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -