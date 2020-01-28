Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Cleave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Cleave

Notice Condolences

Leslie Cleave Notice
Cleave Leslie Ronald In loving memory of
a lovely Dad and Grandpa.
Love you lots, from all your loving family.
He will be very sadly missed
by all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at the Oaks, Havant Crematorium
on Thursday 6th February at 10am.
Flowers Welcome from all.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Cancer Research UK - C/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road,
Waterloville, PO77DU.
Tel: 02392 266105
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -