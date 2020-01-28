|
|
|
Cleave Leslie Ronald In loving memory of
a lovely Dad and Grandpa.
Love you lots, from all your loving family.
He will be very sadly missed
by all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at the Oaks, Havant Crematorium
on Thursday 6th February at 10am.
Flowers Welcome from all.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Cancer Research UK - C/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road,
Waterloville, PO77DU.
Tel: 02392 266105
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 28, 2020