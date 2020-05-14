|
|
|
COLBOURNE Leslie (Coll) Thomas Passed away suddenly on
16th April 2020 aged 87.
Much loved father of Elaine and Adrian, sadly missed but never forgotten
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
on 21st May 2020 at 13:30pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations to
Dementia UK c/o Coop Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 7SJ.
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on May 14, 2020