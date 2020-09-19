|
|
|
DOWNES Leslie Eric Peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital 11th September 2020, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband to Betsy.
Much loved and so sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be at
St. Peters Titchfield, Tuesday
29th September at 10.30am.
Attendance is restricted at the church.
Enquiries to A H Freemantle
01329 842115.
Donations in lieu of flowers are preferred, payable to A H Freemantle Ltd. 46 South Street, Titchfield,
PO14 4DY. These will be sent on
to several local charities.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 19, 2020