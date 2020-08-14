|
WARREN Leslie Douglas Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 6th August 2020, aged 91.
Family only funeral service to be held
at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
on 26th August.
Donations in his memory, if desired,
to Cancer Research would be greatly appreciated, and can be made online at https://leslie-douglas-warren.much
loved.com or by cheque, made
payable to the charity and sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
Hants PO7 7DU
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 14, 2020