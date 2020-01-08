Home

George Scott & Son (Funeral Directors) Ltd (Kinson, Bournemouth)
North Bournemouth Funeral Home, 1537 Wimborne Road
Bournemouth, Hampshire BH10 7BD
01202 578079
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:45
Bournemouth Crematorium
Lester Penter Notice
PENTER Lester Passed away 4th January 2020 at Avonview Care Home, Bournemouth,
aged 88 years.
He will be sadly missed by all his family.
Funeral Service at Bournemouth Crematorium on Friday 24th January
at 11.45am.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for 'Alzheimers Society' may be placed online via the donation link to Memory Giving at www.funerals-bournemouth.co.uk or by sending to George Scott Funeral Services,
1537 Wimborne Road, Kinson,
BH10 7BD. Tel: 01202 578079.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 8, 2020
