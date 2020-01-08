|
|
|
PENTER Lester Passed away 4th January 2020 at Avonview Care Home, Bournemouth,
aged 88 years.
He will be sadly missed by all his family.
Funeral Service at Bournemouth Crematorium on Friday 24th January
at 11.45am.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for 'Alzheimers Society' may be placed online via the donation link to Memory Giving at www.funerals-bournemouth.co.uk or by sending to George Scott Funeral Services,
1537 Wimborne Road, Kinson,
BH10 7BD. Tel: 01202 578079.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 8, 2020