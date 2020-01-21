Home

Hughes Lilian Passed away peacefully
On 1st January 2020, aged 87.
She will be very sadly missed
by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th February at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or
payable by cheque to:
Cats Protection League
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 7SJ Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 21, 2020
