|
|
|
HURLEY Lillian May Passed away peacefully at
Cordelia House Nursing Home on the 24th October 2020, aged 102 years.
Lillian will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
The Funeral service will be held on Monday 16th November 2020 at Portchester Crematorium at 11:45am.
Regrettably only immediate family
and friends may attend.
Family flowers only, however, donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, can be made payable by cheque to
The British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Solent Funeral Services,
82-84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, PO13 9DA
Tel: 02392 717039
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 9, 2020