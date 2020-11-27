|
|
|
McKNIGHT
Lily Edith Sadly passed away on 17th November 2020, aged 92.
Her funeral service will be held at
St Peter and St Paul's Church, Wymering on Monday 30th November 2020 at 10.30a.m. followed by interment at Kingston Cemetery. As numbers are limited due to Covid-19, attendance is by family invitation only.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the RSPCA, may be sent c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services, 95 High St, Cosham PO6 3AZ, Tel no: 023 9238 4455.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 27, 2020