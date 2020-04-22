|
|
|
BOARD Linda Mary
(nee Burren) Of Magor, formerly of
Portsmouth & Trowbridge,
aged 61 years, passed away peacefully at her home on 9th April, due to cancer, with Simon & Jack by her side. Wonderful wife, mother,
companion, she is irreplaceable,
our hearts are broken.
Funeral Service will take place
on 29th April at 3.30pm
at Langstone Vale Crematorium.
Mourners are restricted to those invited, due to Covid 19 Virus restrictions. The Service will be webcast for any family & friends wishing to log-in to view it.
No flowers please, donations to,
St Davids Hospice Care, NP20 6NH,
Tel: Ian Watts & Son Funeral Directors 01291 420972 for details.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 22, 2020