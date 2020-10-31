|
AVERY Lionel Edward Passed away peacefully at home on 24th October aged 82 years.
Beloved Husband of Wife Encarnchez, and Children Jacqueline,
Christopher and families.
A service in celebration of
Lionel's life will be held on
Thursday 12th November at
The Oaks Crematorium.
Due to number restrictions
attendance is by invitation only.
Flowers welcome although donations, if preferred, are being gratefully received for 'The British Heart Foundation', and also "The British Lung Foundation" and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Copnor Portsmouth, PO3 5EG (023) 92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 31, 2020