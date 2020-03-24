Home

Maisie Voller

Maisie Voller Notice
VOLLER Maisie Sadly passed away on
14th March 2020, aged 95 years.
At peace in Heaven with
her beloved John.
Will be sadly missed by
her daughters Sue, Diane and Gill.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium (North chapel) on Thursday 2nd April at 10.15am. Family only to attend due to current Coronavirus pandemic, however donations to
The Rowans Hospice in her memory would be most appreciated.
Donations can be made via cheque, made payable to the charity and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU or online at www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 24, 2020
