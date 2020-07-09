|
Aslett Malcolm Frederick Peacefully passed away on
28th June 2020, aged 70 years.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to social distancing there will
be a private family funeral service at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Tuesday 14th July with a Memorial Service being planned at a later date.
Any enquiries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
02392 863031 or to make an online donation to Charlie's Hut please visit www.funeralcare.co.uk
In memory of a
dear Brother now at peace.
Will be sadly missed Love Sister Cheryl, brother-in-law Dave, uncle to Louise, Richard, James, Sarah and families x
Published in Portsmouth News on July 9, 2020